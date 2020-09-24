Remembering Justice Ginsburg, and Former Acting CMS Administrator Andy Slavitt on the Future of Health Care

This week on “The Tent,” Jesse and Ed discuss the tragic passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the political fight over replacing her on the Supreme Court. Then, Andy Slavitt, former acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Obama administration, joins the show to discuss the precarious state of the Affordable Care Act given the new SCOTUS vacancy and his biggest frustrations with the federal government’s response to the pandemic.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.