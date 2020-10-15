The New Republic’s Matt Ford on the Future of the Supreme Court

As Republicans in the U.S. Senate push ahead with their effort to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, our hosts connect with staff writer for The New Republic Matt Ford to talk about President Donald Trump’s nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and how her confirmation could affect the future of the court. Plus, Daniella and Jesse debrief on the kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and the latest from the 2020 campaign trail.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.