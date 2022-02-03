Kimberly Atkins Stohr on All Things SCOTUS

This week on “The Tent,” Kimberly Atkins Stohr of The Boston Globe joins Daniella to discuss President Joe Biden’s short list for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stohr also talks about the vile comments from Republicans questioning the need for representation on the court, the impact a new justice will have on the bench, what’s at stake with important rulings expected this year on abortion rights, and more. Plus, Daniella argues for the need to pass the core elements of the Build Back Better agenda now.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund. Sam Signorelli is the executive assistant to the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Action Fund.