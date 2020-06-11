A New Age in Police Reform With Roy Austin, Former Deputy Assistant to President Obama

A week of organized protests across the United States has created a new urgency for police reform. Roy Austin, the former deputy assistant to President Obama for the Office of Urban Affairs, Justice and Opportunity, joins Ed and Daniella this week to talk about how the conversation around police reform has changed and what policies lawmakers at the federal and local levels of government have proposed to meet this moment.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.