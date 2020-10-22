The Appeal’s Daniel Nichanian on the Fight for Voting Rights in 2020

With two weeks left before Election Day, tens of millions of voters have already cast a ballot in the 2020 election. This unprecedented enthusiasm from voters has been met unfortunately with new barriers to voting and the franchise. The Appeal’s Daniel Nichanian joins the pod this week to discuss this tension as well as how summer protests for policing and criminal justice reform have shaped down-ballot races. Daniella and Jesse also discuss the never-ending scandals of the Trump White House.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is a senior fellow at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.