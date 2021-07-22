Akua Amaning on Equitable Cannabis Legalization

CAP Action’s Akua Amaning joins Daniella and Jesse for a discussion about the inconsistent marijuana-related policies across the various levels of government and proposed federal legislation to combat this. In light of Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension from the Olympics for cannabis use, Amaning explains how organizational policies have or have not changed following decriminalization and how this could create issues for Americans. Plus, Daniella and Jesse prepare for the Summer Olympics and recap the latest in the battles for DACA and voting rights.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.