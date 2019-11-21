Hitting the Quid Pro Quota

It’s pandemonium this week on “The Tent,” as CAP senior policy adviser James Lamond breaks down an explosive day of testimony from Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland during the House’s ongoing impeachment hearings. Then, New Republic staff writer Matt Ford joins Ed and Daniella to discuss the political implications of the inquiry and how two new entrants to the 2020 field are shaking up the Democratic primary race.

