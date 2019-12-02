Giving Thanks and Also Subpoenas

Follow up those lively Thanksgiving conversations with guest Katrina Mulligan, managing director for National Security and International Policy at CAP Action, who recaps for us the past two weeks of impeachment hearings. We also discuss U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s resignation and the implications of a federal court ruling that a former White House aide must abide by a congressional subpoena. Plus, highlights from a panel on criminal justice with Jackson, Mississippi, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.