Unraveling 2020 Twists With Amanda Terkel

On the campaign trail this week, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made a shocking and early exit from the 2020 primary. Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee opened the next chapter of the impeachment inquiry while the president traveled to London for the latest NATO summit. HuffPost Washington Bureau Chief Amanda Terkel joins Daniella and Ed to make sense of Harris’ departure and how it could affect the race. They also get into the impeachment inquiry report from the House Intelligence Committee.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.