A Mandate To Be on the Right Side of History

This week on “The Tent,” the House of Representatives holds a historic vote on impeachment, even as Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his Republican allies in the Senate promise do everything in their power to derail any effort at holding Donald Trump accountable for his misconduct. Guest David Corn, Washington bureau chief at Mother Jones, joins us to discuss Wednesday’s vote and what comes next. Plus, we discuss two divergent stories in the ongoing battle over voting rights across the country.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.