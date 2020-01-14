New Poll: Bipartisan Support for Banning Corporate Spending in Elections by Foreign-Influenced U.S. Companies

A recent survey conducted by Civis Analytics on behalf of the Center for American Progress Action Fund found strong bipartisan support for banning corporate spending in elections if those U.S.-based companies have significant foreign ownership. Interestingly, 73 percent of Americans support limits on spending for companies that have any foreign ownership. This is likely because voters overwhelmingly believe that CEOs of companies listen to their shareholders, including foreign ones.

Navin Nayak is the president of Communications at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.