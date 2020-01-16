John Podesta on Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial

While the Democratic candidates running for president took to the debate stage for a final time before the Iowa caucus, the impeachment process continued to move forward in the halls of Congress. To talk about the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump and what’s at stake in the U.S. Senate, Ed and Daniella are joined by John Podesta, founder of the Center for American Progress and CAP Action. They also discuss the return of Russian hackers attempting to influence the 2020 election.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.