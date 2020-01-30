Exposing the Trump Administration’s Obstruction With Kate Brannen

The Senate’s reluctance to seek vital evidence and witness testimony continues to dominate President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. Guest Kate Brannen, the editorial director of Just Security, joins Daniella and Ed to talk about the evidence she’s uncovered from the Trump administration since the president was impeached and what it means for the future of his trial. Our hosts also reflect on the passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and other top stories from the news this week.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.