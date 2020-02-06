Rep. Eric Swalwell on President Trump’s Culture of Corruption

Few weeks in recent history have been as momentous for Americans as this first week of February 2020. To kick things off, Ed and Daniella break down the delayed Iowa Caucus results and debunk some of the mistruths of the latest State of the Union address. Later, they connect with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to discuss the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and how Congress can continue robust oversight of the executive branch.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.