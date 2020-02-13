A Muddled Field: Breaking Down the Primary With Jonathan Martin

This week on the pod, Daniella and Ed discuss whether Donald Trump “learned his lesson” after his impeachment trial, as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) suggested. (Spoiler: not so much) Also, three more candidates dropped out, but the Democratic primary only got more muddled after the first two elections. New York Times political correspondent Jonathan Martin joins us to discuss Tuesday night’s results in the Granite State and what it portends for the top candidates heading toward Super Tuesday.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.