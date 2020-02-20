All Bets Are Off Heading Into Nevada, With BuzzFeed’s Addy Baird

What happens in Vegas this week certainly will not stay there. With the Democratic presidential contenders vying for delegates through the Nevada caucuses this Saturday, Daniella and Ed discuss how the results could affect the rest of the primary race with guest Addy Baird, politics reporter for BuzzFeed News. They also break down the latest cascade of corruption flowing from Donald Trump’s White House and discuss a significant victory in Florida for voting rights and democracy.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.