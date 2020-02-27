The Rev. Leah Daughtry on the Stakes of the South Carolina Primary

This week on the podcast, Daniella and Ed are joined by seasoned political strategist Rev. Leah Daughtry to talk about the upcoming South Carolina primary and how campaigning in the Palmetto State presents a different challenge in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Rev. Daughtry also shares insight from her experience as CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee. In the news, our hosts tackle the looming threats of coronavirus and Russian election interference.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.