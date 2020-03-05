Super Shake-up on Super Tuesday With SKDK’s Doug Thornell

Super Tuesday came and went, but not before upending the 2020 Democratic primary. Former Vice President Joe Biden was the latest candidate to translate momentum in the press to delegate wins on the trail after Tuesday’s contests. Strategist and head of SKDKPolitical Doug Thornell joins Daniella and Ed to discuss the implications of Super Tuesday’s results and how they change the political calculus moving forward. Plus, we discuss the new developments surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.