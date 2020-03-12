Ben Wikler on Rebuilding Progressive Organizing Infrastructure in Wisconsin

On this week’s episode of “The Tent,” Ed and Daniella are joined by Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler, who spoke with them about his efforts to reinvigorate progressive organizing in a state that President Donald Trump carried in the 2016 general election. In the news, they explore the growing crisis around the global coronavirus pandemic and the latest results from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.