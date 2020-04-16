ACLU’s David Cole on Protecting Civil Liberties During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Experts predicted that communities in the United States would see a peak in first-wave COVID-19 infections by mid-April. As the country moves to slow and track the spread of the novel coronavirus, states are implementing public safety measures that have altered much of civic life. David Cole, national legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union, joins the pod to discuss how this pandemic has exposed U.S. civil liberties and what steps the government can take to protect them.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.