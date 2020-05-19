20 Conspiracy Theories Trump Has Pushed Before and During His Presidency

In a shocking abdication of duty, President Donald Trump has abandoned concrete action to fight the coronavirus, instead focusing on a conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama. While America approaches 100,000 deaths, with tens of millions of people out of work because of the virus, Trump has concentrated on blaming Obama for Mike Flynn’s lies to the FBI and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as his subsequent guilty pleas. Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, lied about a series of phone calls with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in which they coordinated a response that undermined the Obama administration’s efforts to sanction Russia for its attack on the 2016 election. Flynn pleaded guilty twice, only for the Department of Justice to suddenly move to drop the case for reasons that, as law professors Neal Katyal and Joshua Geltzer wrote, “don’t pass the laugh test.”

Trump’s public attempt at assigning blame should be recognized for what it is—the latest in a constant stream of baseless conspiracy theories meant to foster short-term appeal among his political base. The current conspiracy theory is no exception: Trump is pushing for an investigation into his predecessor without even being able to identify what wrongdoing he believes occurred, other than the fact that the Obama administration’s actions ultimately led to Trump and his cronies getting caught.

This column takes a look at 20 other evidence-free conspiracy theories Trump has pushed before and during his presidency.

Trump has built his entire political career on conspiracy theories, from racist lies about Obama’s birth certificate to fake terrorist attacks to accusations that his political opponents have committed horrific crimes. His latest push is no exception, a desperate effort to use another baseless conspiracy theory to distract from his failings, which have led to tens of thousands of deaths.

Jeremy Venook is a research associate at the Center for American Progress Action Fund.