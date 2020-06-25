Donald Trump’s Ongoing Culture of Corruption and How To Effectively Contact Trace, With CAP Action’s Adam Conner

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella and Jesse debrief listeners on President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma; the culture of corruption Attorney General Bill Barr has permitted at the U.S. Department of Justice; and the latest action Congress has taken on police reform. And as COVID-19 continues to spread in parts of the country, our hosts connect with their CAP Action colleague Adam Conner to discuss digital contact tracing and how it could be successfully used in the United States.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.