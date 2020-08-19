Bipartisan Letter From More Than 80 Organizations Urges the Resignation or Dismissal of the U.S. Postmaster General

More than 80 organizations—representing millions of Americans nationwide and across the ideological spectrum—called on U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to immediately resign his position or for the U.S. Postal Service’s Board of Governors to dismiss him from his position and replace him with an experienced official who is committed to keeping mail delivery reliable. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the American people have never been more dependent on reliable mail service for essential needs—even for their survival—than they are right now. Yet Mr. DeJoy not only has taken several steps that are disrupting mail service to American families and businesses, but he has also failed to eliminate his own disqualifying ethical conflicts.