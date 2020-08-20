Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe on the 2020 DNC and Governing To Meet the Moment

This week on “The Tent,” we reconnect with former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) to talk about the virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) and a forward-looking vision of what the federal government can accomplish in 2021. McAuliffe also discusses how eliminating the filibuster could defuse the tension between ideology and pragmatism in the Senate. In the news this week, our hosts unpack the U.S. Postal Service crisis and reflect on the historic speeches made at the DNC.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.