2020’s Next Phase, Plus the Future of Policing With Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

On “The Tent” this week, Ed and Jesse discuss the 2020 general election as both campaigns move into the post-convention phase and examine the latest moves by the Trump administration to curtail intelligence briefings about election security to Congress. Later, they revisit a conversation from the 2020 Innovations Conference with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington about policing in the wake of George Floyd’s killing.

