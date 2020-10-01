Mother Jones’ David Corn on the First Trump-Biden Debate and a Peak Inside the President’s Taxes

On this week’s episode of “The Tent,” David Corn, the Washington bureau chief for Mother Jones, returns to the podcast to recap with Ed and Jesse the few highs and many lows of the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. Plus, they break down revelations from The New York Times’ reporting on President Trump’s finances, including how little he has contributed in federal income taxes and his sizable personal debts.

