The Economist’s G. Elliott Morris on Forecasting the 2020 General Election

On “The Tent” this week, Daniella connects with G. Elliott Morris, a data journalist for The Economist and author of the political blog The Crosstab, for a broad discussion looking into the election models and forecasts for the 2020 campaign cycle. Jesse and Daniella also break down the whirlwind of a week at the White House, from President Donald Trump’s disastrous debate performance to the COVID-19 outbreak in the White House.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is a senior fellow at the Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.