CAP Action CEO Neera Tanden and the Stakes of the 2020 General Election

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella and Jesse break down the drawn-out conclusion to the 2020 general election and the stakes in the handful of states that are still counting ballots. Later, they’re joined by Center for American Progress Action Fund CEO Neera Tanden, who shares her thoughts on the election, President Trump’s efforts to undermine the democracy, and how the nation can put itself on a path toward healing and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.