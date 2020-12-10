U.S. Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland on the Successes of the 2020 Election

More than a month after Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election, and despite many states having certified their votes, the Trump campaign continues to undermine confidence in the election results. Chairman of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission Ben Hovland joins Daniella this week to reflect on the successes of the general election and debunk the misinformation around the results. They also discuss how future elections can continue using measures designed to encourage voting.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.