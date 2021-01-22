HuffPost’s Kate Sheppard on Progressive Politics in the New Washington

A historic month continues its breakneck pace in the nation’s capital, as Joseph R. Biden Jr. was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States this week. Daniella and Jesse recap the highlights of the unusual and historic ceremony, which also saw Kamala D. Harris sworn in as the nation’s first woman vice president. Our hosts also connect with HuffPost reporter Kate Sheppard to talk about what the new Democratic trifecta in the federal government means for progressives.

