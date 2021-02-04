Jocelyn Frye on the Need for a Gender-Equitable Recovery Effort

On the pod this week, Daniella and Jesse dissect the evolving appetite for unity and bipartisanship in Washington as the Biden administration negotiates the size and scope of a new COVID-19 relief package with Democrats and Republicans in Congress. Plus, they connect with CAP Action Senior Fellow Jocelyn Frye to discuss how the recovery effort will need to account for the impacts the pandemic economy has had on women in the workforce.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.