How White Supremacy Flourished in Donald Trump’s White House

On “The Tent” this week, Daniella and Jesse converse with investigative journalist Jean Guerrero about her latest book, Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump and the White Nationalist Agenda, which dives into the outsize role Miller played in shaping the White House’s immigration policies under Donald Trump. Plus, our hosts debrief on the conclusion of Trump’s second impeachment trial and the extreme winter weather affecting Texas.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.