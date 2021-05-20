Mother Jones’ Ari Berman and the Struggle To Protect Voting Rights

Four and half months after the January 6 insurrection, Republicans in Congress find themselves unwilling to commit to a bipartisan commission looking into the tragic and deadly events. Daniella and Jesse discuss the deadlocked negotiations this week on “The Tent” as well as the efforts to de-escalate violence in Israel and Gaza. Plus, they connect with Mother Jones senior reporter Ari Berman to discuss his reporting on voter suppression efforts being pursued in the states.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.