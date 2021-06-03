Sen. Tammy Duckworth on Investing in Infrastructure and Bipartisanship

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella and Jesse connect with Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) for an insightful conversation on how the new Democratic majority in the Senate has worked to pass ambitious legislation to bolster the economy and help pull Americans out of the pandemic. She also discusses where bipartisanship has worked—such as with the passage of the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act—and where working across the aisle still poses a challenge, such as with the American Jobs Plan.

