The Fight for Voting Rights in Texas, With State Reps. Martinez Fischer and Hinojosa

This week on “The Tent,” Texas state Reps. Trey Martinez Fischer (D) and Gina Hinojosa (D) join the pod to talk about the struggle for voting rights in Texas, their trip to Washington, D.C., to meet with Democrats in the U.S. Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris, and how they hope to see democracy protected in America. Plus, Jesse and Daniella reflect on President Joe Biden’s trip to Europe and the ongoing infrastructure negotiations.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.