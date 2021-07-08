Just Security’s Ryan Goodman on Investigating the January 6 Insurrection

July 6 marked six months since the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., was attacked by a violent mob seeking to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Ryan Goodman, co-editor-in-chief of the online forum Just Security, joins Daniella and Jesse to update us on where the many investigations into the attack have led Congress and law enforcement agencies. Plus, our hosts discuss plans by Republicans in Congress to obstruct the president’s agenda.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.