Democracy on the Edge, and HuffPost’s Ryan Reilly on the January Insurrection

On “The Tent” this week, Daniella and Jesse debrief on the dire state of American democracy and President Joe Biden’s speech on voting rights in Philadelphia. They also dive deeper into the sprawling January 6 investigations with Ryan Reilly, senior justice reporter at HuffPost, whose reporting this year has focused on the growing number of charges that have been filed against participants in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the unique nature of the investigations.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.