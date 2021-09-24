Congressman Don Beyer on the Build Back Better Act

In the latest episode of “The Tent,” Daniella reflects on the appalling images out of Del Rio, Texas, and the hardships Haitian refugees have faced as they seek asylum in the United States. She also speaks with Democratic Rep. Don Beyer, who represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, about Congress’ effort to pass landmark legislation critical to President Joe Biden’s economic agenda and growing questions about whether the debt ceiling should remain in place.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.