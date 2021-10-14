Ben Berwick on the Threats to American Democracy

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella reflects on Congress extending the debt limit to early December and continued negotiations on the Build Back Better Act. She also connects with Ben Berwick, counsel at Protect Democracy, for an engaging discussion on the challenges facing American democracy. The conversation explores Congress’ investigation of the January 6 insurrection, the perpetuation of “the big lie,” and the risks posed by officials trying to subvert future elections.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.