Patrick Gaspard on a New Era at American Progress

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella speaks with Patrick Gaspard, the new president and CEO of the Center for American Progress and CEO of the CAP Action Fund. They talk about his vision for the organizations, what he sees as the key challenges facing progress in the United States today, and the need to advance President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.