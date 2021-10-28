Secretary Julián Castro on President Biden’s Papal Visit

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella speaks with former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro about President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Rome. They discuss the president’s historic meeting with Pope Francis, the important role that faith plays in politics and social justice, and what policymakers can do to protect voting rights in America. Daniella also breaks down the latest developments on the Hill as Democratic lawmakers close in on a framework for the Build Back Better Act.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.