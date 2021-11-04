Celinda Lake on Bellwether Elections in Virginia and New Jersey

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella connects with Democratic pollster and strategist Celinda Lake, the founder of Lake Research Partners, for a debrief on the election results in Virginia and New Jersey. They talk about Republican inroads in the suburbs, the ramifications for the Democratic Party, and what these trends may mean for elections in 2022 and 2024.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.