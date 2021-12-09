Max Bergmann on Russia, Ukraine, and the Summit for Democracy

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella checks in with CAP Action Senior Fellow Max Bergmann, who breaks down the developing situation in Ukraine, President Joe Biden’s recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and how the United States can best respond to rising tensions between the two countries. Max also discusses what we should expect from this week’s Summit for Democracy—and why world leaders should take advantage of this unique opportunity.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.