Malcolm Nance on the 1-Year Anniversary of the January 6 Insurrection

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella is joined by intelligence analyst and New York Times-bestselling author Malcolm Nance to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. They also discuss Nance’s forthcoming book, They Want to Kill Americans: The Militias, Terrorists, and Deranged Ideology of the Trump Insurgency, and why affirming voting rights is one critical piece in the larger puzzle of strengthening our democracy.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund.