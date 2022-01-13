Ted Johnson on Overcoming Racism and Protecting U.S. Democracy

This week on “The Tent,” Daniella is joined by Ted Johnson, senior fellow and director of the Fellows Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law. They discuss his new book, When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America, and the existential threat that structural racism poses to the country. Ted also explains why passing both the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is critical to protecting U.S. democracy.

