House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn on Voting Rights, the Supreme Court, and More

This week on “The Tent,” House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-SC) joins Daniella to discuss the path forward on two major priorities: voting rights and the president’s economic and climate agenda. They also discuss Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court and the importance of inspiring younger generations to remain politically motivated and engaged. Plus, Daniella recaps the latest developments in the heightening conflict at the Ukraine-Russia border.

Learn more about the podcast here.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Kelly McCoy is the director of broadcast communications at the Action Fund. Tricia Woodcome is the senior media manager at the Action Fund. Sam Signorelli is the executive assistant to the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Action Fund.