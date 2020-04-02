Unpacking the Economic Impact of COVID-19 With Sarah May Whitelake and CAP Action’s Gbenga Ajilore

The United States begins April 2020 with soaring unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic. On the podcast this week, Daniella and Ed speak with Michigan bartender Sarah May Whitelake about the challenges her family is facing during the biggest stress test the U.S. economy has seen in a decade. Our hosts also talk with CAP Action senior economist Gbenga Ajilore about how Congress can provide more economic relief for the country following the passage of the third coronavirus relief package.
Learn more about the podcast here.
Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Ed Chung is the vice president for Criminal Justice Reform at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the senior broadcast coordinator for Communications at the Action Fund. Dwayne Greene is the director of Broadcast Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund.