Unpacking the Economic Impact of COVID-19 With Sarah May Whitelake and CAP Action’s Gbenga Ajilore

The United States begins April 2020 with soaring unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic. On the podcast this week, Daniella and Ed speak with Michigan bartender Sarah May Whitelake about the challenges her family is facing during the biggest stress test the U.S. economy has seen in a decade. Our hosts also talk with CAP Action senior economist Gbenga Ajilore about how Congress can provide more economic relief for the country following the passage of the third coronavirus relief package.