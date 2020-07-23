Congressional Resources for the Next—and Final—Coronavirus Stimulus Package

The coronavirus pandemic is the defining issue of the moment, and the United States’ unprecedented economic and health crises are largely the result of President Donald Trump’s failed leadership. The president urged states to reopen before it was safe to do so—and now, with tens of thousands of new COVID-19 cases daily, some states are being forced to close parts of their economy once again. Yet President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s top priority has been to help shield corporations and big businesses from any responsibility from exposing people to the coronavirus.

With expanded unemployment benefits, small-business funds, and other economic necessities running out at the end of July, it’s now up to Congress and the White House to pass a stimulus package that will combat all aspects of the pandemic. So far, the White House and Senate majority cannot even agree on what should be included in such a package; the president and his congressional allies have left the American people in a precarious place by waiting until the last possible moment to begin negotiations with Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. Meanwhile, the House passed the comprehensive HEROES Act more than two months ago—only to have it ignored in the Senate.

The task ahead is clear: The White House and Congress must pass a bill that will help the American people through one of the most devastating health and economic disasters the country has ever seen. The following products, data, and resources from the Center for American Progress and CAP Action Fund are aimed specifically at congressional members and their staff to help guide them in the critical weeks ahead. This list will be updated as more resources become available.