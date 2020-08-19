President Trump’s Repeated Threats to Social Security

President Donald Trump made his intentions to defund Social Security clear by calling for the termination of a large portion of its dedicated funding source: payroll taxes. Because Social Security is a third rail, some journalists and experts have been inclined to dismiss the importance of Trump’s comments—and the administration, realizing the damage they might cause, belatedly tried to obfuscate them. The record leaves no doubt about his plans.

Click here to read the memo.

Will Ragland is the research director in the Center for American Progress Action Fund War Room.