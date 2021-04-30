Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones on the First 100 Days of the Biden Administration

This week, President Joe Biden laid out an ambitious plan to invest in American infrastructure, workers, and families in his first joint address to Congress, continuing his effort to lift the United States out of the pandemic. On this episode of “The Tent,” former Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), a distinguished fellow at CAP, joins Daniella and Jesse to reflect on the first 100 days of the Biden administration and consider how the president is setting up Congress to deliver on his agenda.

Daniella Gibbs Léger is the executive vice president for Communications and Strategy at the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Jesse Lee is a vice president for Communications at the Action Fund. Chris Ford is the broadcast manager for Communications at the Action Fund. Adam Peck is the senior media coordinator at the Action Fund. Morgan Spivey is an executive coordinator at the Action Fund.